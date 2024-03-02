ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.