OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

