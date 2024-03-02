Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 167.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

