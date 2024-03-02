Oliver Quinn Purchases 40,000 Shares of Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oliver Quinn acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,200.00.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.70.
