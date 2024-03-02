Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $29.17 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.