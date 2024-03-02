Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.80. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 404,149 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

