Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $603 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.77 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

