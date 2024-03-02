Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $603 million to $605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.77 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.
Okta Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.