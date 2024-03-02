Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24 to $2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.495 billion to $2.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.66.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

