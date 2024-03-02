Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.0 million-$605.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.9 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.66.

Okta Trading Up 1.1 %

OKTA stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

