Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Declares $0.66 — Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECO. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $18,159,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

