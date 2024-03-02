Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPAD

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.