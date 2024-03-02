ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-5% to $7.44-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

ODP Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. ODP has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Norges Bank bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,647,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $9,166,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 247,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth $7,217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,688,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

