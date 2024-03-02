ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ODP has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

