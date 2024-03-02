Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

