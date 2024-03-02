O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,495 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,759.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

