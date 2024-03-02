O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 80,358 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.44.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.