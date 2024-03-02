O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,004. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

