O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.