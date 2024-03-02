O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,987 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

