O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 296,662 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 253.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

