O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 21,043 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $386,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 257.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 142,805 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 94,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 62.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

