O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,719 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.