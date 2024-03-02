O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,030 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

