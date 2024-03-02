O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,495 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

