NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,688.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,240.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6,514.42. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,089.44 and a 52-week high of $7,712.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

