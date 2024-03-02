NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.24% of NV5 Global worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 81.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $119.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

