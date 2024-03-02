NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.72.

Shares of NVA opened at C$11.77 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.90.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. Insiders own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

