Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

