Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,733,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NU were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NU Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NU opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

