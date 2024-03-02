NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $987,184.80, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.