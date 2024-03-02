Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.11

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.11 and last traded at $171.94, with a volume of 70862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

