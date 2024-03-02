Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.96.

NCLH opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

