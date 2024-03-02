Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $454.90 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

