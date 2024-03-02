Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Financial Comparison

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 15.56% N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 18.46% 7.88% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.60 $4.26 million $2.23 8.07 Provident Financial Services $695.65 million 1.61 $128.40 million $1.71 8.67

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

