Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 10th

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.10.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 126,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

