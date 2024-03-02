Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $571,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 161,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.