Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Yelp by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

