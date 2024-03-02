Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,594,000 after acquiring an additional 572,670 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.