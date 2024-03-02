Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,416 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.09. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

