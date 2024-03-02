Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 275,932 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,932 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 147.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in iQIYI by 62.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 216.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 604,681 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,675,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

