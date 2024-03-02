Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,478 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 81,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in S&P Global by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in S&P Global by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in S&P Global by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 17,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $429.01 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.40 and its 200 day moving average is $406.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

