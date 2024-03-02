Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE FE opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

