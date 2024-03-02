Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,499 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $23.24 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $692.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105 in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

