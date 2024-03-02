Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $95.12 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,868. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

