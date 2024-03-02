Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $509,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $102.07 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

