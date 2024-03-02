Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $209.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.40. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,644,114. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

