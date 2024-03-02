Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 163.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $980.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $983.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $893.49 and its 200-day moving average is $794.77.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,301. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.