Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $697,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,157 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

