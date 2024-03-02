Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,101 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

