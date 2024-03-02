Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 389.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,333,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,744,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 754,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $835.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.